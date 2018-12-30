New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in second test, win series

WELLINGTON: Trent Boult and Neil Wagner wrapped up Sri Lanka's second innings in 12 minutes on Sunday as New Zealand completed a 423-run victory in the second test early on the fifth day.

The victory also clinched the two-match series 1-0 after the first test in Wellington ended in a damp draw. It is also New Zealand's fourth successive test series victory.

Advertisement

The visitors had resumed on 231 for six and with Angelo Mathews in doubt to bat again after he suffered a hamstring injury on the fourth day, were always under pressure to save the game.

Boult, who produced a devastating first innings spell when he took six wickets for four runs in 15 deliveries, dismissed Suranga Lakmal for 18 on the third ball, before Wagner had Dilruwan Perera caught for 22 on the eighth.

The 29-year-old Boult then wrapped up the innings when he had Dushmantha Chameera trapped in front on the 14th for three to end the innings at 236 for nine with Mathews unable to bat.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Advertisement