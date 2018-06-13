New Zealand bowling great Hadlee has cancer surgery

Sport

New Zealand bowling great Hadlee has cancer surgery

New Zealand's leading test wicket taker Richard Hadlee has had surgery for bowel cancer and will have follow-up chemotherapy treatment, his family said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Sir Richard Hadlee wears the cap he received for being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fa
FILE PHOTO: Sir Richard Hadlee wears the cap he received for being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame during the New Zealand vs India third international cricket test match in Wellington, April 3, 2009. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Bookmark

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's leading test wicket taker Richard Hadlee has had surgery for bowel cancer and will have follow-up chemotherapy treatment, his family said on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old Hadlee, who is considered one of the finest fast bowlers of all time having retired in 1990 with 431 test wickets, had surgery after a routine checkup discovered a tumour.

"This operation went extremely well and he has made an excellent recovery from surgery," his wife Dianne said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.

"As a safeguard, further treatment in the form of chemotherapy will commence shortly and last for a few months.

"It is expected that, in time, he will have a full recovery."

The right-arm fast bowler, who was the first player to take 400 test wickets and held the record for most wickets until India's Kapil Dev surpassed it in 1994, was also a handy all-rounder scoring two test centuries.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark