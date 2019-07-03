New Zealand paceman Ferguson ruled out of England clash

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of Wednesday's World Cup match against England at Chester-le-Street by a hamstring complaint.

The team confirmed on Twitter that the 28-year-old was suffering from a tight left hamstring and would be left out as a precaution.

With 17 wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.58, Ferguson has been New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The match in Durham is crucial for England, with a win securing their place in the semi-finals but a defeat leaving the door open for Pakistan.

New Zealand have not qualified for the last four yet but given their superior run rate, Pakistan would need a freak result against Bangladesh on Friday to leapfrog the Black Caps.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

