All Blacks coach 'can't wait' for North v South clash

WELLINGTON: All Blacks coach Ian Foster called next week's revived North v South Island game a "once-in-a-generation" fixture as New Zealand Rugby unveiled strong squads on Tuesday (Aug 18).

Among some mouth-watering match-ups, All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett will face challenger Richie Mo'unga in the traditional but long defunct inter-island game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I can't wait," said Foster, who helped select the 28-man squads.

"This is a chance for these players to be part of something really special. It's a once-in-a-generation match for them."

The North-South match was first contested in 1897 and was once among the most anticipated and bitterly contested matches in the New Zealand rugby calendar.

It fell out of favour after the advent of professionalism in 1995, but returns this year after New Zealand's home Test schedule was thrown into disarray by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The match is set to be played on Aug 29 in Auckland, or if the city remains in lockdown it will be moved to the capital Wellington.

Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock has been named captain of the South team, with Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu skippering the North.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane was among several players unavailable through injury, including Dane Coles and Ngani Laumape.

Foster said the squads contained more than 20 uncapped players, showing the depth of talent that had emerged during the recently completed Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

He said the North-South fixture was useful for All Blacks selectors as they consider options for any internationals that can be played later this year.

However, he was doubtful it would become a regular fixture in a virus-free environment, saying the regular rugby calendar was too congested to fit it in.

"Right now I see it as a bit of a celebration, a one-off thing," he said.

