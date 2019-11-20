New Zealand's Ferguson misses out on test debut against England

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has missed out in making his long awaited test debut against England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.

Captain Kane Williamson told reporters at Bay Oval on Wednesday that they had decided to stick with the tried and tested pace trio of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner, with Mitchell Santner named as the solitary spinner.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)