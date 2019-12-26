New Zealand win toss, bowl first in Boxing Day test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by 296 runs in Perth.

Teams:

Australia - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (capt), James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon

New Zealand - Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

