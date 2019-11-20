New Zealander Rennie appointed Wallabies coach - Rugby Australia

New Zealander Dave Rennie has been appointed Wallabies coach on a three-and-half-year deal that will see him lead Australia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday.

Rennie, who led the Waikato Chiefs to two Super Rugby titles, replaces Michael Cheika, who resigned in the wake of Australia's quarter-final exit from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Rennie will fulfil his coaching commitments with Scottish side Glasgow Warriors before joining the Wallabies in July 2020, Rugby Australia (RA) said in a statement.

"I've been coaching professionally for over 20 years and wherever I've gone, I've immersed myself in the community and culture. I believe I can make a difference here," Rennie said in the RA statement.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Toby Davis)