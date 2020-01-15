Newcastle boss Bruce welcomes end of Joelinton goal drought

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is hoping the end of striker Joelinton's 20-game goal drought will come as a much-needed boost of confidence for the club's record signing.

REUTERS: Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is hoping the end of striker Joelinton's 20-game goal drought will come as a much-needed boost of confidence for the club's record signing.

Joelinton, signed for 40 million pounds (US$52.11 million) from Hoffenheim in July, scored his first goal since August when he turned home Tom Allan's cross in Newcastle's 4-1 FA Cup third round replay victory over Rochdale on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bruce now wants the Brazilian to follow Miguel Almiron's lead after the Paraguay international found the net for the fourth time in seven appearances.

"Look, it's a hard job to play here," Bruce told British media. "There is an expectation on him. A transfer fee, a burden. Sometimes that becomes difficult.

"Many, many players have come to the Premier League with big experience and find it a struggle. So let's hope it just gives him that bit of confidence which every striker needs."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Advertisement