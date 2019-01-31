Football: Newcastle complete loan deal for left back Barreca

REUTERS: Newcastle United signed left back Antonio Barreca from Monaco on loan until the end of the season with the option to buy, the Premier League side said on Thursday (Jan 31).

"I am happy to be here. I have accepted this challenge with a great deal of enthusiasm and I can't wait to start," Barreca said in a statement.

Barreca came through the ranks at Italian side Torino where he became an established starter before heading to the French Ligue 1 with Monaco last summer.

"The left back/left wing back position is one we've been looking to strengthen for a while and he's an Italy under-21 international who we know has quality, good delivery and is good going forward," Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said.

"Now we must see how quickly he can adapt, but we will try to help him and if he can give us more competition in this area, and more quality in the final third with his deliveries, the only thing I can see is a positive."

Newcastle, who are 14th in the league, visit Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

