Newcastle complete signing of Japan forward Muto

REUTERS: Newcastle United have signed Japan forward Yoshinori Muto from Mainz on a four-year contract, the Premier League side announced on Thursday.

Newcastle said last week that they had reached an agreement with the Bundesliga club for the transfer. Muto's move was completed on Thursday after he was granted a work permit.

"I'm honoured to be a player for such a big club," Muto, the first Japanese player to join Newcastle, said.

British media reports said Muto's transfer fee was around 9.5 million pounds.

"I hope to achieve good results, that's what I'm here to do. I would like to perform well and leave my name in Newcastle's history," Muto added.

Muto, 26, is Newcastle's fourth permanent signing of the close season following goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, midfielder Ki Sung-yueng and defender Fabian Schar.

Newcastle begin their league campaign by hosting Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on Aug. 11.

