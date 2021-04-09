Newcastle handed fitness boost as Wilson returns from injury

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will return to the squad for Sunday's Premier League trip to Burnley after being out for more than two months due to a hamstring injury, manager Steve Bruce said.

REUTERS: Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will return to the squad for Sunday's Premier League trip to Burnley after being out for more than two months due to a hamstring injury, manager Steve Bruce said.

Wilson, who is Newcastle's leading Premier League scorer with 10 goals in 21 games this season, last played in their 3-2 defeat by Southampton on Feb. 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The England international's return comes as a boost for Bruce whose side are 17th in the table with 29 points, three points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

"He (Wilson) will be in the squad. He's trained all week," Bruce told reporters on Friday. "He looks well, he's confident in himself so let's hope he stays well."

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin is also available for the game but captain Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out due to a foot injury.

"The disappointing thing is we've lost Jamaal Lascelles with a foot injury which happened last week against Spurs," Bruce said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's not looking so good at the moment. He's going to have more scans over the weekend but we think it may be a stress fracture."

Striker Andy Carroll (calf) could also return, but winger Ryan Fraser (groin) remains sidelined.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)