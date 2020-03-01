Newcastle's barren run continues against stubborn Burnley

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Newcastle United's barren run of form continued when they largely dominated but still ended up being held to a 0-0 draw by Burnley in a sterile Premier League game at St James' Park on Saturday.

NEWCASTLE, England: Newcastle United's barren run of form continued when they largely dominated but still ended up being held to a 0-0 draw by Burnley in a sterile Premier League game at St James' Park on Saturday.

Steve Bruce's United have now won just once in their last 10 league matches after running into a stubborn Burnley side, who are enjoying their best season in the Premier League era as they moved up to ninth place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The impressive Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and the returning Jonjo Shelvey all had decent chances blocked by committed Burnley defending in a disappointing goalless first half.

Newcastle upped the pace after the break but Gayle's overhead kick from Miguel Almiron's cross and a Ritchie piledriver were the closest they came to breaking the deadlock.

Chris Wood briefly livened up Burnley's challenge when he came on as a substitute but the man who had scored the winner in the corresponding fixture at Turf Moor in December was unable to earn Burnley their first league double over Newcastle for 59 years.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement