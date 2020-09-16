Newcastle's Bruce pleased with Fraser after winger scores on debut

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has hailed the impact of new signing Ryan Fraser after the Scottish winger scored on his debut in Tuesday's 1-0 League Cup win over Championship (second-tier) side Blackburn Rovers.

REUTERS: Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has hailed the impact of new signing Ryan Fraser after the Scottish winger scored on his debut in Tuesday's 1-0 League Cup win over Championship (second-tier) side Blackburn Rovers.

Fraser left Bournemouth at the end of his contract in June after he opted against a short-term extension on the Premier League's restart following the hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old joined fellow new arrivals Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick in scoring on their Newcastle debuts after the duo netted in Saturday's 2-0 league win at West Ham United.

"Considering he hasn't played since March, his effort, endeavour and enthusiasm was there for everybody to see," Bruce said of Fraser.

"The only bit of quality we showed all night was the goal. It was a great ball, a great run and Ryan stuck it in well."

Bruce's team will face Morecambe in the third round of the competition next week. They return to league action against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We aren't going to say anything other than we were fortunate. I was wary people needed games, but thankfully we got away with it," Bruce added.

"We'll have had six games in two-and-a-half weeks. That game has made sure some of them have got football in their legs."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)