Newcastle's COVID-19 positives increase to five - reports

REUTERS: Two more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at Newcastle United, taking the total number of cases within the Premier League club to five, British media reported on Sunday.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had said on the eve of Friday's 2-0 league win at Crystal Palace that three unnamed individuals at the club were self-isolating after testing positive.

Sky Sports reported that two more individuals had joined that group ahead of Newcastle's next league meeting at Aston Villa on Friday.

"It's a concern and difficult to manage. We're trying our utmost to make sure we try and stay as safe as we can," Sky Sports quoted Bruce as saying after the Palace match.

"Of course my concern isn't just the welfare of the players, which is vitally important, but my members of staff too. We'll do our best but it's difficult at the moment."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

