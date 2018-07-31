Newcastle's new signing Schar relishing Premier League challenge

REUTERS: Newcastle United's newly-signed defender Fabian Schar is gearing up to prove himself in the Premier League, which he considers the best in the world.

The Swiss international has played in the Swiss and German top flights before spending last season in Spain with Deprotivo La Coruna, where he made 25 appearances in La Liga.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world, you have so many good players and many good teams. Almost everybody can beat everybody so that is what I am looking forward to," Schar told Sky Sports News.

"England is the best league in the world... I need some training and some more pre-season because the season is coming quick, and I have to be ready in maybe just two weeks. I'm really looking forward to it."

The 26-year-old also credited Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez for his move to the Magpies, saying the Spanish boss' experience gave him a "good feeling".

Newcastle begin their league campaign by hosting Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on Aug. 11.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)