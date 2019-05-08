Newcastle's Yedlin undergoes surgery for groin injury

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Newcastle United right back DeAndre Yedlin has undergone surgery in the United States for a groin problem, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Yedlin, 25, suffered the injury before Newcastle's 3-2 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday and the U.S. international last featured in their 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in April where he conceded a penalty.

"Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin has undergone successful surgery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this week to repair a groin injury," the club said in a statement on their website.

"His recovery will be monitored by Newcastle United and U.S. national team medical staff, with the CONCACAF Gold Cup taking place this summer."

The CONCACAF Gold Cup begins next month with defending champions U.S set to take on Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama in the group stage.

Yedlin has featured in 29 league games for 14th-placed Newcastle this season. They play their final match of the campaign at relegated Fulham on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)