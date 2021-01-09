Newcastle say Saint-Maximin did not break quarantine rules

Newcastle United denied that French winger Allan Saint-Maximin breached COVID-19 quarantine regulations after he was pictured with a fan in a supermarket this week.

"Following a request from the media, Newcastle United can confirm that Saint-Maximin did not contravene any UK quarantine rules during a visit to a supermarket in Newcastle on Thursday evening," the club said in a statement.

"Allan will continue to adhere to all quarantine rules and COVID-19 guidelines and will follow return to training protocols.

"The club considers this matter closed and will not be issuing further comment."

Newcastle were the first Premier League side to be hit by a coronavirus outbreak earlier this season, leading to their training ground being shut down for 10 days.

Four Premier League matches have been postponed and more than 50 games in the lower divisions of the Football League called off. Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said it was "morally wrong" for English soccer to continue as cases continue to rise.

Saint-Maximin, who was among the Newcastle players to have contracted the virus, will miss Saturday's FA Cup game at Arsenal.

