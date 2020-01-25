Newcastle sign Austria midfielder Lazaro on loan from Inter Milan

Newcastle United have signed Austrian international midfielder Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter Milan to the end of the Premier League season, they announced on Friday.

LONDON: Newcastle United have signed Austrian international midfielder Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter Milan to the end of the Premier League season, they announced on Friday.

The 23-year-old joined Inter from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin last July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Valentino is a quality player who'll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve," said Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

"He can play in a few positions but he is a natural winger with an excellent delivery.

"We have worked hard to get him ahead of other clubs, so I'm delighted with what we've done. Along with Nabil Bentaleb, he'll give us strong options."

Algeria midfielder Bentaleb's signing, on loan from Bundesliga side Schalke 04, was announced on Tuesday as Newcastle's first signing of the January transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newcastle are 14th in the league and have a long list of players out injured.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Hugh Lawson)