Newlook Germany waste chances in scrappy win over Czechs

A newlook Germany side earned a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in a friendly on Wednesday but wasted a bagful of chances and failed to impress as they prepare to face Ukraine and Spain in the Nations League.

Germany coach Joachim Loew, who rested key players ahead of the Nations League games, fielded a 3-4-3 formation with Philip Max and Ridle Baku earning their first caps and adding pace to the team in the first half.

The Germans, who face Ukraine in three days and Spain on Nov. 17, took a deserved lead when Max cut back for Luca Waldschmidt to tap in after 13 minutes.

They should have scored several more in a dominant first half, but Julian Brand, Baku and Nadiem Amiri squandered good chances.

The Germans also remained wobbly at the back just as they had been in their previous five games in which they conceded nine goals.

Germany had led in three of those matches only to concede equalisers in each and Loew saw his players again step off the gas after the break.

The Czechs got more possession while Florian Neuhaus rattled the post with a powerful shot in a rare chance for Germany.

The hosts' Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, replacing Manuel Neuer, did have to come to his side's rescue to avoid another draw, sensationally palming a bouncing header from Matej Vydra wide eight minutes from time.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)