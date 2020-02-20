Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash

Driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday, two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 saw him carted off the track with injuries.

REUTERS: Driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday, two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 saw him carted off the track with injuries.

According to his Roush Fenway Racing team, the 42-year-old Newman has been in good spirits since the crash which saw his vehicle career into a wall and flip into the air before being hit by another car on the driver's side.

"The veteran driver is fully alert and walking," Roush Fenway said in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

"True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

A statement released by Roush Fenway in the hours after the crash had said Newman was initially in a "serious condition" but did not elaborate on the specific nature of his injuries.

The incident stunned onlookers and fans, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who was the race's grand marshal and who later tweeted his support for the 2008 champion following the crash.

