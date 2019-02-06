Newport keeper skips FA Cup celebrations after wife goes into labour

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

As Newport County celebrated a remarkable FA Cup triumph over Middlesbrough at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, goalkeeper Joe Day sprinted down the tunnel to be with his wife who had gone into labour during the match.

REUTERS: As Newport County celebrated a remarkable FA Cup triumph over Middlesbrough at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, goalkeeper Joe Day sprinted down the tunnel to be with his wife who had gone into labour during the match.

Day, who had turned his phone off during the shock 2-0 fourth-round victory, asked manager Michael Flynn's permission to leave on learning the news and rushed to the hospital to welcome his twin girls into the world.

Advertisement

"'Please can I leave gaffer?' - he asked me that straight after the game finished," Flynn said.

"I said 'Of course you can, do you need a lift?' As soon as the whistle went, he sprinted off. If they come tonight, what a special birthday they will have."

Padraig Amond, scorer of Newport's second goal, told BBC Radio Wales that everything had gone smoothly.

"They've had two healthy baby girls so congratulations to Joe and his partner Lizzie and the two little girls as well," he said. "It's brilliant."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fourth-tier Newport's win set up a FA Cup fifth round clash with Premier League champions Manchester City.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)