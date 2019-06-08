Neymar, sponsors suspend some ad campaigns after rape allegation - statement

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar's agents said on Friday that he and some of his sponsors had agreed to suspend some advertising campaigns following an allegation that he raped a woman in Paris last month.

NR Sports, which holds the rights to Neymar's name and image, said in a statement that no sponsorship contract had been cancelled. The agency did not provide details on what ad campaigns had been cancelled.

Neymar said he had a consensual relationship with the Brazilian woman last month and denied any wrongdoing.

