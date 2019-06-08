Neymar, sponsors suspend some ad campaigns after rape allegation - statement

Sport

Neymar, sponsors suspend some ad campaigns after rape allegation - statement

Brazilian soccer star Neymar's agents said on Friday that he and some of his sponsors had agreed to suspend some advertising campaigns following an allegation that he raped a woman in Paris last month.

Brazilian soccer player Neymar leaves the police station after testifying in Rio de Janeiro
Brazilian soccer player Neymar leaves the police station after testifying in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Bookmark

SAO PAULO: Brazilian soccer star Neymar's agents said on Friday that he and some of his sponsors had agreed to suspend some advertising campaigns following an allegation that he raped a woman in Paris last month.

NR Sports, which holds the rights to Neymar's name and image, said in a statement that no sponsorship contract had been cancelled. The agency did not provide details on what ad campaigns had been cancelled.

Neymar said he had a consensual relationship with the Brazilian woman last month and denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; editing by Grant McCool)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark