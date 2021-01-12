Neymar fit for PSG as Pochettino targets first trophy

Brazil forward Neymar will return to Paris St Germain's squad for Wednesday's French Super Cup final against Olympique de Marseille after a month out injured, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

REUTERS: Brazil forward Neymar will return to Paris St Germain's squad for Wednesday's French Super Cup final against Olympique de Marseille after a month out injured, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Neymar has been out of action since mid-December and his return is a welcome boost for Pochettino, who replaced the sacked Thomas Tuchel at the start of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Neymar is available and will be in the squad," Pochettino told a news conference on Tuesday. "We will decide tomorrow if he starts or will be on the bench but he will be in the squad."

The Argentine manager added that he was still mulling over his final line-up, but indicated he had no qualms about handing Kylian Mbappe what would be the French forward's third start in quick succession.

"Kylian is fully fit and in perfect condition," Pochettino said. "We are looking into different options for our best line-up tomorrow and we need to perform at the best level to get the win against Marseille."

Pochettino, who played for PSG as a defender in the early 2000s and also captained the side, was also asked about his motivation levels ahead of the game, which offers him the chance to win the first trophy of his managerial career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Of course I am fully motivated," he said. "What matters more to us than the trophy itself is winning the game. Pride is much more important than any trophy, so our focus is on winning the game.

"The importance of this game, which I have experienced as a player and now as a coach, is certainly something special."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)