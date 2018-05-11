Neymar on target to regain fitness by World Cup but PSG future unclear

Brazil forward Neymar aims to get fully fit in time for next month's World Cup following foot surgery but his future at Paris St Germain looks rather uncertain.

MADRID: Brazil forward Neymar aims to get fully fit in time for next month's World Cup following foot surgery but his future at Paris St Germain looks rather uncertain.

He was absent from PSG's Ligue 1 title celebrations in April and was a spectator at the Stade de France on Tuesday when his side beat third tier Les Herbiers 2-0 in the French Cup final to complete a domestic treble.

Reports in the French and Spanish media say Neymar, who joined the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona for a record 222 million euros last August, has told PSG directors he wants to quit the club after only one season.

Media reported he now wants to move to Real Madrid, who tried to sign him in 2013 before the Brazilian opted for Barcelona.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Friday that the player's father and agent, Neymar Sr., has told PSG his son wants to leave immediately. The report also said his father met with Madrid directors in December on the same day Cristiano Ronaldo received the Ballon d'Or in Paris.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since spraining his ankle and fracturing his fifth metatarsal on Feb. 25, which led him to undergo surgery in Brazil.

The Brazilian had scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for PSG before his injury.

