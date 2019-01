Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out for 10 weeks with a foot injury, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Wednesday.

PARIS: Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out for 10 weeks with a foot injury, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Brazilian will miss both legs of PSG's Champions League last 16 tie against Manchester United.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)