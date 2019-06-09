Neymar ruled out for four weeks with ankle injury - PSG

Brazil striker Neymar is expected to be out of action for four weeks after picking up an ankle injury in a Copa America warm-up game this week, his club Paris St Germain said on Saturday.

PARIS: Brazil striker Neymar is expected to be out of action for four weeks after picking up an ankle injury in a Copa America warm-up game this week, his club Paris St Germain said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Neymar was hurt in a 2-0 win over Qatar on Wednesday and was ruled out of the Copa America which starts on June 14 in Brazil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The two (club) doctors diagnosed a sprain of the lateral ligament of the right ankle without surgical indication, to be treated with conservative treatment," PSG said in a statement.

"The Paris St Germain striker is expected to return on the field in four weeks time."

Neymar has been accused by a woman of raping her at a Paris hotel last month, according to a police report.

He has denied the accusation which is being investigated by Sao Paulo police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)