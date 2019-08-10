Neymar to miss season opener for Paris St Germain - club source

Brazilian soccer star Neymar will not play in Sunday's season opener for Paris St Germain, a source at the club said on Saturday, as speculation continues to swirl over whether or not Neymar will remain at PSG.

"It is important we make a decision swiftly. We are still in talks over moving things forward, to see if he will stay or not," said the source on Saturday, who added it was important that the PSG team "stays focused on the championship".

"Neymar is not in top physical condition," added the source.

(Reporting by Noemie Olive; Editing by Richard Lough/Sudip Kar-Gupta)