NFL - Eagles stun Patriots to win maiden Super Bowl title

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) celebrate after his recovered fumble during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS: The Philadelphia Eagles upset the National Football League's defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.

For the Eagles, who previously lost the Super Bowl in 1981 and 2005, the win capped a remarkable late-season run that many considered unthinkable when starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury in December.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by John O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

