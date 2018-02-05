NFL - Eagles stun Patriots to win maiden Super Bowl title

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the National Football League's defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.

MINNEAPOLIS: The Philadelphia Eagles upset the National Football League's defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.

For the Eagles, who previously lost the Super Bowl in 1981 and 2005, the win capped a remarkable late-season run that many considered unthinkable when starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury in December.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by John O'Brien)