NFL: Kansas City beats San Francisco to win Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday to capture the franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.
MIAMI: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday to capture the franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.
With the win, the Chiefs snapped the second-longest Vince Lombardi Trophy drought among teams that have won a Super Bowl.
(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)