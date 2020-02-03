NFL: Kansas City beats San Francisco to win Super Bowl

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MIAMI: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday to capture the franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

With the win, the Chiefs snapped the second-longest Vince Lombardi Trophy drought among teams that have won a Super Bowl.

(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)