NFL: Oakland lawmakers approve 2019 lease for departing Raiders

SAN FRANCISCO: The Oakland Raiders, moving to Las Vegas in 2020, will stay in their Northern California home stadium this year after lawmakers approved a new lease deal with the NFL team.

A unanimous vote Thursday (Mar 21) night by the Oakland City Council followed last week's approval by the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority commissioners and Tuesday's backing by the county board of supervisors.

Advertisement

The Raiders, who hope to move into a new stadium in Las Vegas in time for the 2020 campaign, will pay US$7.5 million to rent their long-time home venue in Oakland for another season, up from US$3.5 million last year.

The team also has a US$10.5 million option for a 2020 season in the 53-year-old venue it shares with Major League Baseball's Oakland A's.

The Raiders met a weekend deadline set by the NFL to settle their home stadium situation ahead of the annual league meetings, concluding months of uncertainty.

A new US$1.8 billion stadium with a 65,000-seat capacity is under construction in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Raiders have not won a playoff game since 2002 and have only one winning season in the past 16 campaigns, but could produce some excitement for long-suffering Oakland fans after deals earlier this month for star wide receiver Antonio Brown and standout linebacker Vontaze Burfict.