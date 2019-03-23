NFL: Oakland lawmakers approve 2019 lease for departing Raiders

Sport

NFL: Oakland lawmakers approve 2019 lease for departing Raiders

Oakland Raiders owner and managing general partner Mark Davis, right, will watch his team in
Oakland Raiders owner and managing general partner Mark Davis, right, will watch his team in California next season after lawmakers approved a new lease deal. (Photo: AFP/Ethan Miller)

Bookmark

SAN FRANCISCO: The Oakland Raiders, moving to Las Vegas in 2020, will stay in their Northern California home stadium this year after lawmakers approved a new lease deal with the NFL team.

A unanimous vote Thursday (Mar 21) night by the Oakland City Council followed last week's approval by the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority commissioners and Tuesday's backing by the county board of supervisors.

The Raiders, who hope to move into a new stadium in Las Vegas in time for the 2020 campaign, will pay US$7.5 million to rent their long-time home venue in Oakland for another season, up from US$3.5 million last year.

The team also has a US$10.5 million option for a 2020 season in the 53-year-old venue it shares with Major League Baseball's Oakland A's.

The Raiders met a weekend deadline set by the NFL to settle their home stadium situation ahead of the annual league meetings, concluding months of uncertainty.

A new US$1.8 billion stadium with a 65,000-seat capacity is under construction in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have not won a playoff game since 2002 and have only one winning season in the past 16 campaigns, but could produce some excitement for long-suffering Oakland fans after deals earlier this month for star wide receiver Antonio Brown and standout linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Source: AFP/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark