NFL: Patriots beat Rams to win sixth Super Bowl title

ATLANTA: The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday (Feb 4) in the lowest scoring Super Bowl played to capture the National Football League championship for a record-tying sixth time.

The victory, which moves the Patriots into a share of the all-time mark with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was also a record sixth Super Bowl triumph for Tom Brady, who at 41 became the oldest quarterback to win the championship game.

Advertisement

Brady was joined in the record books by 66-year-old Bill Belichick who becomes the oldest coach to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Brady again orchestrated the victory finally cracking open a tight 3-3 defensive battle late in the fourth quarter when he hit Rob Gronkowski with a 29-yard pass to set up a two-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: Reuters/Mark J Rebilas)

The Rams looked ready to hit right back when Jared Goff marched Los Angeles into New England territory only to be intercepted on the four-yard line with four minutes to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brady moved in for the kill with another drive to set up kicker Stephen Gostkowski who nailed a 41-yarder with 72 seconds remaining to clinch New England's third Super Bowl since 2015.

