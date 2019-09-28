NFL players stretchered off field say all's well now

WASHINGTON: Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, both stretchered off the field during an NFL game, said Friday (Sep 27) they were doing well.

Both suffered serious injuries in Philadelphia's 34-27 victory on Thursday night at Green Bay.

Williams was struck in the head by Eagles linebacker Derek Barnett on the Packers' first offensive play of the game after catching a short pass. After being taken off he was evaluated for head and neck injuries and did not return.

"Appreciate it everyone for checking on me," Williams posted on Instagram. "I'm Gucci. only thing hurting right now is my pride for not being able to finish the game with my team. It's all gonna be good ...LONG SZN."

Barnett's late hit resulted in a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness and will be reviewed for a possible fine.

Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo accidentally struck Maddox in a head-on collision late in the fourth quarter. While Maddox had movement in all his extremities, he was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. He flew home with his teammates on Thursday night.

The Eagles tweeted that Maddox had been diagnosed with a concussion and a neck injury. He is set to undergo further medical tests.

"Everything is going well," Maddox tweeted. "Appreciate the prayers and get well wishes. God is good."