NFL to partner with rapper Jay-Z on social change, music

NEW YORK: Rapper Shawn Jay-Z Carter's Roc Nation entertainment company and the NFL have started a multi-year partnership that includes a boost to NFL game presentations and social justice initiatives.

Under terms of the deal, Roc Nation will advise the NFL on the selection of artists for major NFL events such as the Super Bowl half-time show.

Jay-Z's group will also help boost community efforts through American football and music under the NFL's Inspire Change program launched earlier this year to bolster communities around the United States in areas for education and economic advancement, police and community relations and criminal justice reform.

"With its global reach, the NFL has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country," Carter said. "Roc Nation has shown that entertainment and enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas - instead, we unify them."

Roc Nation will help the NFL create and distribute music streaming services contest.

"Every conversation I've had with Jay has been inspiring, not just on his perspective on the process of how we do the entertainment, but what we should try to achieve," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"His perspective is going to drive us."