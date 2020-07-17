Ng Ser Miang re-elected as International Olympic Committee vice-president

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ng Ser Miang has been re-elected as the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In a media release on Friday (Jul 17), the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said that Mr Ng was re-elected at the 136th IOC Session the same day.

The 15-member executive board, the highest decision-making body in the Lausanne-based organisation, consists of the president, four vice-presidents and 10 members.

“Being able to serve on the IOC, be a part of the Olympic Movement, and contribute to sport in my own way has always been a role that I've seen as a rare privilege," said Mr Ng.

"I look forward to working shoulder to shoulder with my colleagues on the Executive Board, under the leadership of Thomas Bach, as we adapt to the new normal and continue to support the Olympic Movement and the Olympic Games.

"I will also continue to leverage on my knowledge and network for the development of sports and the Olympic Movement in Singapore, and hope to support more Singaporeans in serving in international sports organisations.”

Mr Ng, who was the first Asian elected to the International Olympic Committee Executive Board in 2005, has served the IOC as a member since 1998.

Mr Ng also served as vice-president from 2009-2013, and served as Executive Board Member twice from 2005-2009 and from 2016-2020. He chairs the IOC Finance Commission and IOC Human Resource Committee.

The former Nominated Member of Parliament was also involved in the coordination of the 2012 London Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics, according to the IOC website.

One of Mr Ng's major achievements while serving in the IOC was helping Singapore win the bid to host the Youth Olympic Games and successfully staging the inaugural event.