Niasse part of Everton's plans for future, says boss Silva

REUTERS: Everton manager Marco Silva allayed fears of striker Oumar Niasse's potential departure from the Premier League club, with the Portuguese boss saying he had plans for the Senegal international.

Niasse, who scored eight goals, was used primarily as a substitute last season, leading to speculation about his future as he failed to hold down a starting spot under a succession of managers.

"Of course, Oumar Niasse is in our plans," Silva was quoted as saying by The Liverpool Echo.

"He is different than all the others when you look at Cenk (Tosun) and at Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Niasse is completely different and in some moments... he will give different things to the others.

"It is a matter of my decision, in the right moments of the game."

The 28-year-old, who played under Silva during a loan spell at Hull City in 2017, has scored five goals in pre-season matches and will be hoping to continue his form when the club face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their league opener on Aug. 11.

