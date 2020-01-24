Nienaber named new coach of world champion Springboks

PRETORIA: Jacques Nienaber has been confirmed as the new head coach of World Cup winners the Springboks, South African Rugby said on Friday.

Nienaber, 47, has been elevated from his role as defence coach and takes over from Rassie Erasmus, who reverts to his position of director of rugby, but has said previously he will retain a "hands-on" approach to the team.

"Jacques will be responsible for the test match preparation and day-to-day team operations but, as the director of rugby, I will be with the team for the majority of the time and in the coaches’ box with Jacques at matches,” Erasmus said in a media release from SA Rugby.

"I’ll still be responsible for the strategy and results with Jacques taking operational control. The structure allows the director of rugby to spend more time on other aspects of the role."

Nienaber has been the front runner for the job since Erasmus announced after the World Cup that he would step down as coach.

The pair met in the South African army and have worked together previously at South African side the Stormers, as well as at Munster in Ireland. Nienaber was praised for tightening up the Bok defence ahead of their World Cup triumph.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Jon Boyle and Toby Davis)