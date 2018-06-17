Nigerian own goal gives Croatia half-time lead

Oghenekaro Etebo was credited with an own goal as Croatia broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark to take a 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria in their World Cup Group D clash at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.

World Cup - Group D - Croatia vs Nigeria
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Croatia vs Nigeria - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 16, 2018 Croatia's players celebrate after Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo scored an own goal and the first goal for Croatia REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A diving header from Mario Mandzukic took a deflection off the Nigerian midfielder and crept into the goal for a deserved lead as Croatia dominated the count of chances created in the first 45 minutes.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Nizhny Novgorod; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

