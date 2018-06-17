Nigerian own goal gives Croatia half-time lead

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Oghenekaro Etebo was credited with an own goal as Croatia broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark to take a 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria in their World Cup Group D clash at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.

KALININGRAD, Russia: Oghenekaro Etebo was credited with an own goal as Croatia broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark to take a 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria in their World Cup Group D clash at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.

A diving header from Mario Mandzukic took a deflection off the Nigerian midfielder and crept into the goal for a deserved lead as Croatia dominated the count of chances created in the first 45 minutes.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Nizhny Novgorod; Editing by Hugh Lawson)