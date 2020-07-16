Nine positive tests at English rugby clubs

LONDON Premiership Rugby has announced seven players and two members of non-playing staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 856 players and staff from across the 12 Premiership clubs underwent assessment during the second round of the competition's screening programme.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the Public Health England agreed guidelines," Premiership Rugby said in a statement.

The English top flight plans to resume the 2019/20 season on Aug 14.

In the first round of testing last week there were 10 positive results, including six players.