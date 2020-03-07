Nine Singapore footballers who broke curfew during SEA Games fined: SNOC

SINGAPORE: The nine Singapore footballers who broke curfew at last year’s SEA Games in the Philippines have been fined by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), a spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday (Mar 7).



“On 31 January 2020, the SNOC Disciplinary Committee met with the nine athletes who were involved with two incidents of breaking curfew at the 2019 SEA Games, and provided them with the opportunity to explain their actions,” said the spokesperson.



“All nine athletes admitted that their actions were in breach of the code of conduct in the team membership agreement for the Games.



“After considering the evidence presented and circumstances put forth, the SNOC Disciplinary Committee has decided to impose monetary fines of varying amounts on the nine respective athletes.”



The fines will also constitute disciplinary records against the players, said the spokesperson. This may be taken into consideration for future major Games selection, together with all other applicable factors and selection criteria.

The players - Hami Syahin, Joshua Pereira, Kenji Rusydi, Lionel Tan, Saifullah Akbar, Shah Shahiran, Tajeli Salamat, Zharfan Rohaizad and Zulqarnaen Suzliman - were fined amounts ranging from S$1000 to S$2000.



SNOC will donate the fines collected to its charity arm, the Singapore Olympic Foundation.



Said the spokesperson: “We hope the nine athletes will learn from this incident and put their energy and talent into advancing their football careers moving forward.”