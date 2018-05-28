Nishikori feeling great and has hopes for Paris

PARIS: Japan's Kei Nishikori knows what he needs to go deep in the French Open - but it may be easier said than done.

"You've got to be really focused... and also you've got to relax at the same time, you know?" he smiled after beating French wildcard Maxime Janvier 7-6(0) 6-4 6-3 on Sunday.

Providing he can master the seemingly contradictory feat, the 19th seed believes he is in great shape to maybe even go one better than the runners-up spot he achieved at the U.S. Open in 2014.

"I'm feeling almost perfect. I think I had a good preparation, and I had a good couple of matches before coming here," he told reporters on Sunday.

"So I'm feeling, yeah, great body-wise, and also tennis-wise, too. "Yeah, I've got to stay mentally strong... You know, two weeks is not a short time."

