Nketiah scores double as Arsenal make it two wins from two in ICC

Eddie Nketiah continued his fine pre-season form with two goals as Arsenal produced a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in the International Champions Cup in Charlotte on Saturday.

Soccer: International Champions Cup-Arsenal at Fiorentina
Jul 20, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Fiorentina defender Federico Ceccherini (5) tries to slide under for the steal under Arsenal side Eddie Nketiah (30)during the International Champions Cup soccer series at Bank of America Stadium. PHOTO: Reuters/ Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Arsenal fielded a young side with Nketiah, who scored the winner against Bayern Munich in Arsenal's last match, leading the line, and the 20-year-old wasted no time in finding the net again when he opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

Fiorentina pushed for an equaliser as Arsenal rang the changes in the second half, and two substitutes - Henrik Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette - combined to create an unmissable chance for Nketiah to make it two in the 65th minute.

Defensive errors were again a common occurrence in the Arsenal backline, but Fiorentina failed to take advantage, and Joe Willock ensured the EPL side's second win from two games with a late third goal.

