No COVID-19 testing for Singapore Premier League fans at football matches from this weekend

SINGAPORE: From this weekend, COVID-19 testing will not be required for up to 250 fans attending Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Wednesday (Apr 21).

This comes after conditional entry was implemented on Apr 10, the first-time fans could watch live matches since the final day of the 2020 season in December.

Explaining the ticketing process in a media release, FAS said fans will need to buy a physical ticket from dedicated booths at match venues, which will begin operations two hours before kick-off.

Tickets are priced at S$8 for adults, with the concession price set at S$5. Ticketing will be handled by the clubs.

A wrist tag will be issued to every ticket holder when they enter the match venue, which will open their gates one hour prior to kick-off.



"Fans who enter will be subjected to safe-distancing protocols as well as the usual security protocols at matches, which include bag checks.

"As such, fans are advised not to bring bags, as well as prohibited items, when attending the matches," said FAS.

It also advised fans to arrive early to avoid crowding, and adhere to Sport Singapore's latest COVID-19 guidelines.

The easing of restrictions will begin from Game Week 8 when Hougang United play Lion City Sailors and Tanjong Pagar United host Tampines Rovers on Saturday.

Balestier Khalsa will meet Albirex Niigata on Sunday, while the Young Lions face Geylang International.

"Taking into account the fluid nature of the current situation regarding the Asian Football Confederation competition fixtures, changes may be expected to the SPL fixtures schedule," said FAS.

Fans can also watch every match live on Singtel and StarHub TV, online on SPL's Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Facebook page of 1 Play Sports.

