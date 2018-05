PARIS: What Venus Williams would have given for a dash of deja-vu in Paris on Sunday.

The same Grand Slam tournament, the same opening round, the same opponent as last year, but at Roland Garros this year the American slumped out 6-4 7-5 to China's Wang Qiang.

The loss marked the first time 2002 runner-up Williams has lost her opening match here since 2001.

(Reporting by: Ossian Shine)