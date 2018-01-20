No fairy-tale ending for Singapore's Tiffany Teo after ONE title defeat

JAKARTA: Singapore's mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tiffany Teo fell to title opponent Xiong Jing Nan at the main event of ONE: Kings of Courage on Saturday (Jan 20), missing out on her chance to become the promotion's inaugural women's strawweight champion.

Fighting in front of almost 13,000 spectators at the Jakarta Convention Centre, Teo, who trained at Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Gym in Phuket in the lead-up to the title bout, found herself evenly matched against Xiong in the first stanza of the five round bout.

But momentum of the fight soon swung in Xiong’s favour in the second round and Teo found she could not keep up with her Chinese opponent's stamina in the third. The match ended in the fourth round via referee stoppage.

No fairy-tale ending for 🇸🇬's Tiffany Teo as she lost to Xiong Jing Nan via referee's stoppage at #OneChampionship #KingsofCourage 👊 pic.twitter.com/Zr5fYkqTxc — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) January 20, 2018

With the loss, Teo's perfect winning streak has been broken, and her professional fight record now stands at 7-1.



Xiong's record stands at 11-1.

