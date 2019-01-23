No fire sales if Huddersfield relegated, says chief executive Winter

Huddersfield Town will not be forced into selling their top players if they are relegated from the Premier League this season, chief executive Julian Winter has said.

Huddersfield are bottom of the table with 11 points from 23 games, 10 points from safety, and head coach David Wagner stepped down last week. The club replaced him with Borussia Dortmund reserve team manager Jan Siewert.

"To be blunt, this club has been prepared for getting into the Premier League and it will be prepared if it is not in the Premier League," Winter was quoted as saying by the Telegraph https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2019/01/22/jan-siewert-have-do-way-new-huddersfield-manager-rejects-comparisons.

"We retained our status last season, which was fabulous. But we know that if this club does get relegated, it doesn't fall into crisis. There aren't fire sales."

Siewert's first game in charge will be on Jan. 29 when Huddersfield host Everton in the league.

