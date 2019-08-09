No passport, no travel for Wolves forward Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore missed Thursday's Europa League qualifier in Armenia because he left his passport at home, according to team manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Premier League side managed fine without the Spaniard, beating Pyunik 4-0 in their qualifying round third leg match in the capital Yerevan.

The Wolverhampton Express and Star reported that Traore, 23, had turned up at the airport with an identity card as his only travel document.

"He had a problem with his passport...he didn't know. It's impossible to travel with an ID card so he couldn't travel with us. He'll join us for the next game," the manager told reporters.

Traore should have less trouble with that one, the return leg being at Molineux on Aug. 15.

