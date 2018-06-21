No sex ban for Iceland soccer team, as long as it's with the wives

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

VOLGOGRAD, Russia: Iceland's players will be allowed to have sex ahead of their World Cup match against Nigeria, as long as it's with their wives, coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said on Thursday (Jun 21).

When an Icelandic reporter asked if sex was banned for members of the squad, Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson said, laughing: "For the time being, yes."

Hallgrimsson interjected: "At least as long as the wives have not arrived. No, sex is not banned, it's bullshit."

Iceland's players were due to be reunited with their families on Thursday in Volgograd where they face Nigeria on Friday in Group D, with one eye on the knockout phase after an impressive 1-1 draw with Argentina on Saturday.

