North Korean official says may be possible to co-host Asian Games with South Korea: Report

South Korea's Kim Sangwook (C) controls the puck in the men's preliminary round ice hockey match between South Korea and Czech Republic during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on Feb 15, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Ed Jones)
SEOUL: North Korea may be able to co-host the 2021 Asian Winter Games with South Korea and make the North's Masikryong ski resort available for the Games, a North Korean official said on Tuesday (Feb 20) according to the South's Yonhap news agency.

Chang Ung, North Korea's representative on the International Olympic Committee, made the comments a few days after a South Korean provincial governor said Gangwon province, host for the current 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, was considering a proposal to co-host the 2021 Asian Winter Games.

The host city for the 2021 event has not been decided yet.

