North Korean Olympics representative arrives at IOC headquarters

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: North Korea's representative on the International Olympic Committee arrived at IOC headquarters on Wednesday, a day after Pyongyang said it would send a large delegation to next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

North Korean IOC member Chang Ung arrived alone carrying a folder of papers and entered the IOC building in Lausanne without speaking to journalists, a Reuters witness said. An IOC spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

